Indiana Man Held In Police Standoff Dies In Jail Cell

Tippecanoe County Chief Deputy Steve Hartman tells the Journal & Courier that Hunt’s death remains under investigation but no foul play is suspected. He says an autopsy scheduled for this week might shed light on how Hunt died.

Hunt had been in the jail in Lafayette since March 14 after surrendering to police following a standoff with deputies who arrived at a rural home to arrest him on a revoked probation and drug charges.

Hunt was charged with resisting law enforcement and intimidation in that incident.

Information from: Journal and Courier, http://www.jconline.com