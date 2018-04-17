Indiana Traffic Stop Nets 78 Pounds Of Marijuana

Posted By: Forrest Church April 17, 2018

GREENFIELD, Ind. (AP) — A state trooper found more than 78 pounds (35 kilograms) of marijuana inside a vehicle during a traffic stop in Indiana.

State Police say the trooper was patrolling Interstate 70 when he noticed an SUV was weaving outside the traffic lanes on Monday. The driver and a passenger are facing preliminary drug charges.

Police estimate the street value at around $250,000.

 

