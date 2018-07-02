Indiana Woman Takes Plea Deal In Killing Threat Against Judge

Posted By: Forrest Church July 2, 2018

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A Fort Wayne woman accused of threatening to kill a judge has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in a deal with prosecutors.

Ida Mae Wilson appeared in a Delaware County court on Monday. She apologized for saying she would shoot Judge Thomas Cannon Jr. in a phone call to her son who was in jail. The call earlier this year was recorded.

The 59-year-old Wilson made the threat after being ejected from Cannon’s courtroom last January. The judge is overseeing a drug case against Wilson’s son.

The Star Press says Judge Mark Spitzer of Grant County accepted the guilty plea. The deal calls for a suspended jail sentence.

 

