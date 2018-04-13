Indiana’s Juwan Morgan Declares For Draft, Won’t Hire Agent

Posted By: Forrest Church April 13, 2018

Indiana’s Juwan Morgan (13) and Justin Smith (3) and Nebraska’s Jordy Tshimanga, center, vie for a rebound, won by Morgan, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana forward Juwan Morgan has declared for this year’s NBA draft.

The 6-foot-7 junior says he won’t hire an agent and is trying to gather information from NBA scouts to see what opportunities might exist.

He can return to school for his final season if he withdraws by the May 30 deadline.

Coach Archie Miller says he supports Morgan’s decision.

Morgan posted the most improved stats in the Big Ten last season. His scoring average of 16.5 points last season more than doubled his previous season’s total. He also grabbed 7.4 rebounds, had 1.4 blocks, 1.2 steals and shot 57.9 percent from the field and was selected to the all-conference second team.

He played high school basketball in Waynesville, Missouri.

