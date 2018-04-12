Infant Found Safe In ‘Baby Box’ In Northwest Indiana

Posted By: Forrest Church April 12, 2018

In this Monday, April 9, 2018, photo, Coolspring Township Volunteer Fire Department officials, from left, Assistant Chief Warren Smith, Lt. Chuck Kohler and Chief Mick Pawlik, talk during a news conference in Michigan City, Ind., regarding the use of the station’s baby box a day earlier. On Nov. 7, another baby girl was safely rescued after being left in the box. (Jon Gard/The News Dispatch via AP)

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — For the second time in five months, an infant has been left in a baby box at a northwestern Indiana volunteer fire station.

Lt. Chuck Kohler says he was on scene tending to the baby girl less than a minute after receiving a page Sunday night.

The page alerted him that alarms had been triggered on the Safe Haven Baby Box at the Coolspring Township Volunteer Fire Department, near Michigan City. Kohler says everything worked as planned.

The girl appeared healthy and was taken to a hospital for care. The Indiana Department of Child Services said Wednesday the baby “is now in safe hands.”

The padded, climate-controlled box was installed about two years ago. The program allows a mother to relinquish her newborn anonymously, without fear of prosecution.

Another baby girl was safely rescued after being left in the box on Nov. 7.

In this Monday, April 9, 2018, photo, Lt. Chuck Kohler, with the Coolspring Township Volunteer Fire Department, shows how a mother can relinquish her newborn, anonymously and without fear of prosecution, using the Safe Haven Baby Box, in Michigan City, Ind. A baby was left inside the box Sunday, and Kohler said he arrived at the station less than a minute after the opening of the box triggered an automatic alarm at the unmanned station. On Nov. 7, another baby girl was safely rescued after being left in the box. (Jon Gard/The News Dispatch via AP)

 

