Current Edition (August 22nd, 2018)

While a small percentage of our local news is placed online for free viewing, the vast majority of news appears within our traditional weekly paid print and online newspaper (both are the same). Paid readership support has allowed newspaper staff to provide local news coverage since the late 1800’s.

If you are not already a subscriber, pick up your copy of the Wednesday, August 2 2nd, 2018 edition at counter sale locations throughout Williams and Fulton Counties in Northwest Ohio or download a copy now to your computer and/or mobile device.

This edition will be available until late morning on Wednesday, August 29th, 2018 (papers replaced at that time).

Pages 1-3

Download this week’s PDF online edition (Click)

Purchase a paper at a local store location (Click)

Start home delivery / subscribe (Click)







Wauseon’s Olivia Clark Chosen To Be Part Of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Montpelier Native Carrie Wolf Ritchie Puts Her Love Of Animals To Use In Columbus

Casper’s Knights Of Columbus Make Donation To Fulton County Board Of DD

OBITUARY – LeAnn Siebenaler (1939 – 2018) – (Graduate of Bryan High School)

OBITUARY – James Ramey (1953 – 2018) – (Member of Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233)

OBITUARY – Donald Gilcher Sr. (1931 – 2018) – (Attended Zion Lutheran Church in West Jefferson)

OBITUARY – William Snider (1928 – 2018) – (Served in U.S. Navy)

OBITUARY – John Strup (1933 – 2018) – (Longtime Employee At Aro corporation in Bryan)

OBITUARY – Isabel Imm (1928 – 2018) – (Member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montpelier)

OBITUARY – Louise Clark (1933 – 2018) – (Born in Wauseon)

OBITUARY – Wanda Esterline (1930 – 2018) – (Graduated from Pioneer High School)

OBITUARY – Fred Shininger (1937 – 2018) – (Member of Fulton County AG Hall of Fame)

OBITUARY – Paul Hall (1933 – 2018) – (Member of Bryan VFW Post 2489)

OBITUARY – Jack New (1980 – 2018) – (Resident of Fayette)

OBITUARY – Marcille Carter (1918 – 2018) – (Member of Kunkle Brethren Church)

OBITUARY – Steven Blue (1961 – 2018) – (Edon High School Graduate)

OBITUARY – Don Patten (1935 – 2018) – (Graduate of Stryker High School)

OBITUARY – Donny Blackmer (1976 – 2018) – (Fayette Resident)

MORE PAGES BELOW

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.