Intro To Guitar Class Coming To Swanton Library

Is learning to play guitar on your “someday” list? Come to the library on Thursday, February 2 from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm to get a brief, non-stressful introduction to the guitar. Beginners and pickers who would like to learn a little more are all welcome. This program is free but registration is required. Please bring a guitar if you have one.

To register, call the Swanton Library at 419-826-2760, visit our website, or in person any time during our regular business hours.

INFORMATION PROVIDED