Iris Donze (1915 – 2016)

Iris Donze, 101 years of age, passed away Friday, December 23, 2016, at her home under the loving care of Hospice. Iris was born July 12, 1915 in Defiance County, Ohio, the daughter of the late William Porter and Margaret Lucy (Walsh) Moog. She attended Ney High School. Iris married Holice E. Donze on April 14, 1935 in Ney, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on September 26, 2001. Iris was a Press Operator for the former Hayes Albion Industries, beginning in 1954, until her retirement in 1975. She was a member of the Yankee Motorcycle Club for 70 years, along with her husband, Holice. Iris enjoyed dancing, playing the piano, and gardening in her flower beds.

Surviving are her four nephews, William (Denise) Moog of San Marcus, California, William (Shelly) Bartron of Topeka, Kansas, Jim (Tylene) Donze of Mark Center, Ohio, and Aric (Nancy) Donze of Bryan, Ohio; one niece, Shelly (Martin) Reagle of Sherwood, Ohio; dear friend, Martha Flower of Bryan, Ohio; caretakers, Jenny McCarty of Bryan, Ohio, Karen (Jim) Schroeder of Ney, Ohio, Jody Puffinberger of Bryan, Ohio, Letica Best of Bryan, Ohio, Tori Parmer of Bryan, Ohio, Stephany Suydam of Montpelier, Ohio, and Jamie (Brock) Strup of West Unity, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, Holice; two brothers, Carl Moog and Robert Moog; one sister, Hazel Bartron, and one niece, Jill Bartron.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial donations be given to Community Health Professionals Hospice, 127 Blakeslee Avenue, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com