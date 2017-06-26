Irvin Hulings (1921 – 2017)

Irvin E. Hulings, age 96, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away early Saturday morning, June 24, 2017 in Heartland of Wauseon.

He was born January 11, 1921 in Toledo, Ohio to the late James R. and Edith C. (Adam) Hulings.

He married Margery E. Soncha on January 06, 1945 in Toledo, and she preceded him in death on August 12, 2015.

Irvin was employed with Champion Spark Plug as a set-up man and was also formerly employed at Ken Owens Machine Shop. He was a World War II Army Veteran, serving October 03, 1942 to December 04, 1945. He was assigned to Company 286 Jasco Joint Assault Signal Corp attached to 1st Amphibian Brigade. He served in North Africa, Sicily, Italy, and Normandy on D-Day, 2nd wave Utah Beach. Irvin earned 4 Bronze Stars, one for each place served on European Ribbon. One Bronze Arrowhead on a ribbon for Normandy Beach. He also received the Silver Star. He was a member of Toledo American Legion #553, Toledo Good Sam Loafers Club Chapter 15. He enjoyed camping, playing cards, and his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchild.

Survivors include, son, James (Nancy) Hulings, Sr., Wauseon, Ohio. Grandchildren, Melanie Hoot and James Hulings, Jr. Great-grandchildren, Amber Johnson, Zachary, Genesis, Jayme Hoot. Great-great grandchild, Anna Johnson and an expected great-great grandchild.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Margery, son, David Allen, a sister, Elaine Stauffer, a brother, James A. Hulings.

There are no scheduled calling hours or funeral services at this time.

