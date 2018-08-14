Isabel Imm (1928-2018)

Isabel June Imm, 90, of Montpelier, passed away on Monday, August 13, 2018 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Montpelier. She was born on June 16, 1928 in Superior Township to Harvey E. and Mildred L. (Miller) Tingley.

Isabel graduated from Montpelier High School in 1946. On August 9, 1947 she married Donald J. Imm in Blakeslee, Ohio and he preceded her in death on June 6, 2014. Isabel was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montpelier where she was also a member of the church’s Rosary Alter Society. Isabel was a devoted farmer’s wife, who not only loved her family very dearly, but also all those she came in contact with.

Isabel is survived by her six children, Kathleen A. Berry of Montpelier, Christine R. Brigle of Montpelier, Charlene R. (Richard R.) Sims of Peru, Indiana, Collene M. (Bob) Hill of Bryan, Donald D. (Lori) Imm of Montpelier and Kenneth J. (Pamela) Imm of Fort Wayne, Indiana; 25 grandchildren; 46 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; and one sister, Lynette Stickney of Montpelier.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald J. Imm; two sons-in-law, Ronn Brigle and Roger Berry; two brothers, J.B. and Robert Tingley; and one sister, Eloise Stark.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 17, 2018 from 3-7 pm to at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier, with a scripture service at 7:00 pm at the funeral home. A Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montpelier with Father Fred Duschl to officiate. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Edgerton.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Williams County Humane Society or the Williams County Board of DD – Special Olympics.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thethomsponfuneralhome.com.

