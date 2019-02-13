Isidra “Sheila” Garcia (1944-2019)

Isidra “Sheila” Garcia, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice. She was born on May 5, 1944, the daughter of Gabino Davila and Dorotea Gonzales, in Knippa, Texas. She had worked at the Dana Corporation until it’s closing in 2011.

Sheila courageously fought cancer for 13 years. She enjoyed traveling with her daughter, loved making food for her kids when they visited and was a woman who stayed faithful to our Heavenly Father until the end. When she entered those pearly gates she was greeted by her father, mother, brother, and her fur grandbabies; Animal, Armani, Anastacia, and Alex.

Left to carry on her legacy is her husband of 54 years, Ray Garcia, Sr.; children, Ray, Jr. (Sharon), Robert (Bonnie), Richard (Patty), Rueben and Rachel. Also, the joys of her life are her grandchildren, Tawni, Josh, Jake, Jama, Jayde, Danielle, Santana, Makayla, and Paige. The other part of her joy are her great-grandchildren, Kaden, Sophia, Emmett, and Jayce. She will be greatly missed by all of us her including her grand fur babies, Lucy and Ambrose.

Visitation for Sheila will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Friday, February 15, 2019, at the Assembly of God Church, 300 Park St. in Archbold, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, also at the church, with the Rev. Misael J. Rodriguez, officiating. Interment will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery in Stryker. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the benevolence of the family.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker has been entrusted with arrangements.





