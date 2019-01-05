Ivan Williams (1942-2019)

Ivan Mitchell Williams, age 76, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 8:50 A.M. on Friday, January 4, 2019, at his home following a lengthy illness. Mr. Williams had worked at Bettinger Farms, Hayes-Albion for 17 years and retired from Ferro.

Ivan M. Williams was born on February 14, 1942, in Middlesboro, Kentucky, the son of Joseph Milton and Maggie (Price) Williams. He married Mary R. Tarini on July 24, 1971, in Angola, Indiana, and she survives.

Ivan is also survived by his sons, Randy Williams, of Bryan, Rick (Kathy) Barton, of Bryan and John (Michelle) Barton, of West Unity; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and siblings, Lilly Mae Evans, Emma Owens and Violet Wright, all of Tennessee, Maston (Diane) Williams, of Toledo, Robert (Diane) Williams, of Gold Beach, Oregon, Kathy Linehan and Kevin Williams, both of Creswell, Oregon and Jean Sowell, of El Cago, California. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Merlin Fortner.

Visitation will be held in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan from 2:00-6:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 6:30 P.M. Ivan will be laid to rest at Shiffler Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to Williams County Humane Society.

© 2019, Forrest Church. All rights reserved.