J. Dianne Belinger (1944-2018)

J. Dianne Belinger, 73, of Louisville, Ky., formerly of Swanton, entered into eternal life Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. She was born Nov. 22, 1944, in Del Rio, Texas, to the late Lorell Dean and Geraldine V. (Brown) Winsper. She married her beloved husband, William Edward Belinger, on July 27, 1968, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 7, 2018.

Dianne was a teacher for Toledo Public Schools. She was a member of St. Richard Catholic Parish, where she served as a lector and eucharistic minister.

Dianne is survived by her children, Michelle Dianne (Marc) Bailey, William Dean Belinger, and Christopher Michael Belinger; grandchildren, Andrew and Kaitlynn Bailey; her brother, Gary (Nancy) Winsper, nieces, Sheri (David) Winsper and Susanne (Bruce) Clinton; three great-nieces; sisters-in-law, Carol (Richard) Toth, Christine A. Taylor, and Marie (Gary) McMillen; and brothers-in-law, Robert J. (Nancy) Belinger and Arthur J. (Joanne) Belinger.

A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at St. Richard Catholic Church in Swanton. Friends may visit the family 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at Weigel Funeral Home, 204 Chestnut St., in Swanton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Richard Church or Central Catholic High School. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com.

