Jack Abbey (1931 – 2017)

Jack H. Abbey, age 85, of Delta, OH, went to his maker in his beautiful log cabin home in the woods on May 19, 2017.

He was born in Elyria, OH on June 14, 1931 to the late Roy Abbey and Harriet (Van Kueran) Abbey.

Jack was as an OR technician in the U.S Navy while serving his country during the Korean War from 1951 – 1955. When discharged from the Navy he attended to Western Reserve College in Cleveland.

Jack loved to play golf, so he went to a school with his friend, Bob Zaleski; to make golf clubs. Jack also attended clock school in Fairhope, AL to learn clock repair, along with his longtime friend, Jerry Edwards. He was employed at Perry Fay Company and Alltel in Elyria after the service, working his way up to manager in Delta; where he retired after 38 years. Some of his accomplishments included, president of the Rotary, Chamber of Commerce, starting the Green Thumb Festival in Delta, writing articles for the Delta Atlas such as the “Chamber Pot” and being instrumental in bringing North Star Steel and Worthington to Delta.

Jack loved children, and playing Santa in the Christmas parades. One of his favorite sayings was, “everything should have a purpose”.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Abbey and nephews, Stephen Abbey and Neil Abbey.

Surviving is his companion of nine years, Joyce Dibling; niece, Geri (David) Dryley and aunts, Beverly Lattig of Bay village, OH and Norm Yearley of Elyria.

In honoring Jack’s wishes, services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy.109 in Delta. In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged to be made to the American Cancer Society or Community Health Professionals Hospice in his memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.