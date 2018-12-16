Jack Lehr, Jr. (1957-2018)

Jack Richard Lehr, Jr., age 61, of Lyons, Ohio, passed away on Friday, December 14, 2018, at his residence.

He was born on July 20, 1957 to the late Jack Lehr, Sr. and the late Shirley Dazey. On September 13, 1980, he married Erin Long, and she survives. Prior to his retirement, Jack worked for Fort Wayne, Indiana Community Schools working on computers and was a Digital Publishing Specialist at Flyer, in Brandon, Florida. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1974 until being honorably discharged in 1978.

The loves of his life were his children and grandchildren. The highlight of Jack’s life was being present in the delivery room for the birth of each of his children. His family describes his mind like a sponge – he would absorb everything he read. He loved brain games, collecting random trivia, and working crossword puzzles – always finishing them completely.

Among Jack’s other loves was golfing (playing on the FWCS league, among others), playing PlayStation with his family, reading and playing games with his grandchildren, discussing politics, and helping anyone with anything. Jack took flying lessons as he loved the freedom of flight. He took his son, Michael, for a flight on his 5th birthday.

Jack could fix anything! Computers, cars, appliances…ANYTHING! He could also cross stitch, making Christmas ornaments for the family Christmas tree. These gifts Jack leaves behind are now in the possession of his daughter, Renee.

Left to cherish Jack’s memory are his wife, Erin; daughters, Renee (Joel) Caradine and Randi Lehr (Joe Calvaruso); son, Michael (Nadia) Lehr; grandchildren, Nicolas, Joel, Nathan, Alex, Joey, Nora, and Nolan; sister, Paula Wickliffe; and brothers, Steve Lehr, Donnie Snyder, Jeff Meyer, Tim England, Eric Chaffee, and Phillip Lehr. He was preceded in death by his parents and a special brother-in-law, Donnie Long.

According to Jack’s wishes, cremation will take place and there will be no services. Memorial contributions in his memory may be directed to the Benevolence of the Family or the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

