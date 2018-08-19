Jack New (1980-2018)

Jack Wesley “Wes” New, 37, of Fayette, died unexpectedly Saturday morning, August 18, 2018. Born October 13, 1980, in Bowling Green, OH, he was the son of Linda Sue New and the late Jack Robert Short.



Wes attended Gorham-Fayette School and New Smyrna Beach School in Florida. He worked locally as a self-employed construction laborer. An avid sports fan, he followed University of Michigan football, L.A. Lakers basketball, and Detroit Tigers baseball. He loved to go fishing and hunting, and was a lover of music of all genres. Wes is remembered for his outgoing personality, his kind-hearted nature, and his love for his children.



Surviving are his mother and step-father, Linda Sue (Rick) Bailey of Fayette; a son, Wesley Robert New of Ormond Beach, FL; a daughter, Ella Marie New of Montpelier; a brother, Daniel Lee (Lindsey) New of Fayette; two sisters, Lacy May Bailey of New Smyrna Beach, FL and Tabitha Short of Canton, OH; a nephew, Dylan Lee New; and his former wife, Dence Caldwell of Ormond Beach, FL.



In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Jean Short and Jamie Short.



The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, August 22, 2018, from 1-4 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home in Fayette. A funeral service for Wes will follow at 4:00 p.m.



Memorial contributions in honor of Wes are suggested to the Fulton County ADAMHS Board.

