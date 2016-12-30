Jack T. McMahon (1933 – 2016)

Jack Thomas McMahon, age 83, of Wauseon, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Flower Hospital in Sylvania. Prior to his retirement he had worked at Fulton Industries in Wauseon for 34 years.

Jack was born in Shadyside, Ohio on March 21, 1933, the son of Onward and Helen (Ice) McMahon. On November 14, 1964, he married Lila Fintel, and she survives. Jack was a Navy Veteran of the Korean War, having served on the U.S.S. Boxer. He was a huge fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and enjoyed country and polka music. He was also very patriotic.

Surviving is his wife, Lila; two sons, Keith (Renee) McMahon of Monroe, Michigan, Richard McMahon of Defiance; two grandchildren, Brian and Michelle; four great-grandchildren, Berkley, Malayna, Collins, and Owen. He is also survived by sister, Eunice (Dave) Bongiorno of Wauseon and brother, Andy (Pat) McMahon of Napoleon. He was preceded in death by both parents; three sisters, Eileen, Ruth and Pat; and brothers, Onward, David, Frank LeRoy, and Wayne McMahon.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com