Jacob Hite (1991-2019)

Jacob Curtis James Hite, died unexpectedly on January 29, 2019 in Perrysburg, Ohio. He was born on August 9, 1991 in Wauseon, Ohio.

He is survived by his father Kevin Hite and mother Traci Duquette. Also surviving is his step-mother Tamara Swihart-Hite, daugher Helena Magsig-Hite, sisters Aubree Hite, Blakely Hite, Sadie Duquette, brother Jordan David and sister-in-law Autumn David. Grandparents Ivan and Maxine Hite, and Janice Aiello. Three nieces Kyleigh Parks, Lillian Parks, Eden Soules and nephew Titan Snyder. Jacob was preceded in death by his grandfather Larry Smith.

Jake was a great son, brother, father, and uncle. He never met a stranger and would do anything for his famiy, friends, and for those who were in need. He lived his early years in Murfreesboro, Tennessee and as an adult worked with his father at his business in Scottsdale, Arizona. He later then moved back to NW Ohio and had began working construction for the last several years.

Jake had a contagious smile and laughter that will never be forgotten. He always had a way to make us all smile, even at the worst of times. He will most be remembered for his heart of gold and his love of family and friends. Jake will always be loved and never forgotten. He finally is at peace resting and celebrating with his Lord Jesus Christ and those that have gone before him.

Visitation for Jacob will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Monday, February 4, 2019, at Haven Heights Baptist Church, 1373 N. Ottokee St., Wauseon, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, also at the church, with visitation for 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Pastor Lance Wyse will officiate the service. Interment will follow in the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the benevolence of the family, in care of Kevin Hite. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

