Jacob Hite

Jacob C. J. Hite, age 27, Passed away unexpectedly on January 29, 2019.

Visitation for Jacob will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Monday, February 4, 2019, at Haven Heights Baptist Church, 1373 N. Ottokee St., Wauseon, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, also at the church, with visitation for 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Pastor Lance Wyse will officiate the service. Interment will follow in the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the benevolence of the family, in care of Kevin Hite. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements

© 2019, The Village Reporter and/or The Associated Press. All rights reserved.