Jacob N. Myers (1931 – 2017)

Jacob “Jake” N. Myers, 86, of Montpelier, Ohio passed away July 29, 2017, at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center in Defiance.

The son of Zella S. (Keck) and Newton Myers, he was born January 2, 1931 in Oakwood, Ohio. He married Joanne Dick on June 4, 1960, in Delta, Ohio. Jacob attended Pioneer High School. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1951-1953 during the Korean War. After 44 years as a switchman and brakeman in the Montpelier area, he retired from the Norfolk and Southern Railroad (formerly the Wabash Railroad). For 43 years he was a faithful member of the former Central United Brethren Church in Montpelier, where he served in many different positions over the years. Jacob most recently attended Grace Community Church in Bryan.

Jacob was a former member of Trackside Modeler’s Club of Montpelier, having had a lifetime hobby of model railroading. He was also an avid gardener and enjoyed being outside.

In addition to his wife of 57 years, he is survived by one son Glenn (Kelly) Myers of Wolverine Lake, Michigan; one daughter Teresa (Duane) Herlein of Byron Center, Michigan; five grandchildren Caitlin Myers, Sarah (Joel) Rahn, Jacob Myers, Tyler and Mitchel Herlein; two brothers Rell Lincoln Myers of Montpelier and Richard (Joan) Myers of West Unity, Ohio; and brother-in-law Kenneth Dick of Delta, Ohio.

Jacob was preceded in death by his parents and sister Amelia Myers.

Visitation for Jacob was at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services were on Wednesday at the New Beginnings Church (formerly Central United Brethren Church) in Montpelier. Interment at Columbia Cemetery in Columbia, Ohio with graveside rites provided by the Montpelier Veterans. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Community Church.