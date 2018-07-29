Jacoby Jones’ 2-Run HR Lifts Tigers To 2-1 Win Over Indians

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

By Larry Lage, AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) — JaCoby Jones hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the third inning and the Detroit Tigers held on to beat the Cleveland Indians 2-1 Saturday night.

Blaine Hardy (4-3) gave up a run over five innings. Three relivers combined to pitch four innings of scoreless relief. Shane Greene retired the side in order in the ninth for his 21st save in 24 chances.

Mike Clevinger (7-7) allowed two runs and struck out eight over five innings.

Cleveland’s bullpen kept the team within a run, but its usually potent offense was kept quiet.

The AL Central-leading Indians entered the game as the second-highest scoring team in the majors but could only score against the rebuilding Tigers on Jason Kipnis’ single in the second inning.

ROSTER MOVES

Indians: RHP Adam Plutko was recalled from Triple-A Columbus and OF Tyler Naquin was put on the DL because of with a strained right hip.

Tigers: LHP Josh Smoker was claimed off waivers from Pittsburgh and sent to Triple-A Toledo.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: Clevinger’s start was in doubt just a couple hours before the game due to an illness. With Naquin’s injury making the Indians’ outfield even more banged up, manager Terry Francona acknowledged the front office is trying to trade for an outfielder.

Tigers: LHP Francisco Liriano was scheduled to start Saturday before being scratched because of an allergic reaction, giving him rashes on his back. Liriano had blood work done and results were expected Monday. … Jones left the game after the fifth inning with tightness in his lower back.

UP NEXT

Cleveland RHP Corey Kluber (12-6) is scheduled to start Sunday on five days’ rest and Detroit RHP Jordan Zimmermann (4-2) is expected to be on the mound in the series finale.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.