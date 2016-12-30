James A. Yackee (1948 – 2016)

James A. “Jim” Yackee, age 68, of Wauseon passed away unexpectedly Sunday December 18, 2016 at the Fulton County Health Center. Prior to his retirement he had worked in parts and service for Rich Ford in Archbold and currently worked for Don’s Automotive in Wauseon.

Mr. Yackee was born in Wauseon on February 13, 1948 the son of the late Lamont and the late Helen (Kolb) Yackee. On September 18, 1992 he married the former Christine Weaver and she survives. He attended Crossroads Evangelical Church in Wauseon.

Surviving besides his wife Christine, is daughter Toni (Charlie) Orns of Toledo, grandchildren; Kristen (Dylan) Burt, Taylor Orns and Derrike Orns, all of Toledo, great-grandchildren; Khloe, Wyatt and Emma Burt, nephew; Monty (Kassia) Yackee of Manitou Beach, MI, great nephews; LukeYackee, Jarrod Williams and Jake Williams and great-great-nephew, Ian Williams. Preceding him in death besides his parents was his brother Charles “Chuck” Yackee.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to either the Crossroads Evangelical Church or the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.GrisierFH.com