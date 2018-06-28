James Bacon (1932 – 2018)

James Richard Bacon, 86, of Fayette, OH, died Thursday morning, June 28, 2018, at CHP Inpatient Hospice Center in Defiance. He was born in Fayette on January 9, 1932, to the late Leonard and Gladys (Lucas) Bacon.

A graduate of Gorham-Fayette High School Class of 1950, Jim was a lifelong resident of Fayette. After high school he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served during the Korean Conflict. Before his honorable discharge in 1954, he had earned the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, UN Service Medal, and a Good Conduct Medal. He upheld life memberships with the VFW and the Fayette American Legion John Dale Post #143.

Jim met the love of his life, Arlyce Kalkofen of Wisconsin, and they wed on January 15, 1955, in Bowler, WI. They settled in Jim’s hometown of Fayette where they would raise their family. Jim worked at Hayes Albion Corporation from 1955 to 1967 where he served as an assembly line foreman. He then worked as an insurance agent for Nationwide for four years before returning to factory work at Dayton Walther Corporation, working as a quality control manager until 1986. He then worked for Echlin Corp for 10 years before his retirement job with the Veterans Administration, transporting fellow veterans to and from VA hospitals.

He enjoyed golfing in his free time and was an avid sports fan, cheering for the Detroit Tigers and Lions, Ohio State Buckeyes, and his hometown Fayette Eagles. He was once crowned king of the Bullthistle Parade and 2014 Citizen of the Year in Fayette. He was actively involved with his church, Fayette Christian-Disciples, and the Fayette Opera House.

Surviving are two daughters, Kathy (Jeffrey) Lee of Perrysburg and Kay (Jeffrey) Martin of Fayette; two sons, Mark Bacon of Fayette and Rick (Teresa) Bacon of Coldwater, MI; a sister, Virginia White of Fayette; ten grandchildren, Tyler Bacon (and fiancée Erica Reynolds), Treasure Bacon, Adam (Becky) Bacon, Rachel (Nick) Evans, Collin Bacon, Koletin and Austin Lee, Wesley (Julie) Martin, Kalley (Michael) Schaefer and Riley Martin; and six great-grandchildren Dalton, Gracelynn, Carly, Demi, Blair, and Liam. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 60 years, Arlyce.

The family will receive friends for a visitation on Sunday, July 1, 2018, from 1-6 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home in Fayette. A funeral service for Jim will be held Monday, July 2, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Gene Sugg officiating. The committal service with military rites performed by the Fulton County Honor Guard will follow in the Pleasant View Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in honor of Jim can be given to the Fayette Athletic Boosters or the Fayette Community Fine Arts Council. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.

