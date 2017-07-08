James E. Muir (1948 – 2017)

James E. Muir, age 68, of Swanton, passed away at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee on July 5, 2017. He was born in Wauseon on September 23, 1948 to the late Walker Muir and Emaline (Gyrasics) Muir.

Jim graduated from Delta High School in 1966 and later attended Ashland University where he played football for 4 years and received his Bachelor’s Degree in education.

On September 22, 1973 he married Ella Tuckerman and together were blessed with two children, Arron and Hollie. Jim was owner and operator of MLB Molded Urethane Products for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed working on cars and fishing when time allowed.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Muir and sister, Patricia Krasula. Jim is survived by his wife of 43 years, Ella Muir; son, Arron (Danielle Lazenby) Muir of Maumee; daughter, Hollie (Johnathan Marsh) Muir of Swanton; sister, Barbara Kissell of Corydon, IN and granddaughter, Zoe Marsh. In honoring Jim’s wishes, services will be private with interment at Raker Cemetery in Delta.

Arrangements are entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy.109 in Delta. In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged to be made to the American Heart Association, The Kidney Foundation or your local Humane Society in his memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.