James H. Blosser, Sr. (1938 – 2017)

James H. Blosser, Sr., 78, of East Main St., Fayette, died Sunday, July 30, 2017, at Heartland of Wauseon, where he had been in care for the past few weeks.

Born November 6, 1938, in Weyers Cave, Virginia, he was the son of the late Roy Lee and Ida Alice (Mitchell) Blosser, Sr.

He married Patricia Brehm on June 3, 1966, in Archbold, OH, and the couple lived their entire married life in Fayette, recently celebrating 51 years of marriage and the love of their children and grandchildren.

While his roots were in Virginia, Jim moved with his family to Michigan when he was a teenager, following his father’s work as a truck driver. He later graduated from Kellogg High School in Battle Creek.

Jim served proudly in the United States Air Force from 1957 to 1965, working as an airplane mechanic, servicing planes in Guam during the Vietnam War and also serving in Greenland and Iceland.

He had many interests including model cars and fishing, but his passion was following Michigan sports. He was a devoted fan of the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Lions, as well as the Michigan State Spartans. He was also a member of the Wauseon Community Church and the Wauseon American Legion Post 265.

In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by five children, James Blosser, Jr. of Defiance, Brad (Lynette) Brehm of Fayette, Chris Blosser of Fayette, Pam (Todd) Moody of Pettisville, and Paula (Dan) Markley of Fayette; a sister, Lavannah (George) Verburg of Tullahoma, TN; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Bob (Mert) Brehm of Wauseon, and Neale and Mary Ellen Chase of Fayette; twelve grandchildren, Lindsey, Mallory, Emily, Jerrica, Tyler, Noah, Wyatt, Quinn, Josh, Mitch, Montana, and Jacob; and six great-grandchildren, Kinley, Brody, Whitney, Brooklyn, Emberlyn, and Gwendolyn.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Roy Lee Blosser, Jr. and Ernest Russell Blosser, in infancy; as well as brother- and sister-in-law Roger and Carol Prior.

A funeral service was at the Eagle Funeral Home in Fayette with Pastor Tim Moebs officiating. Burial in Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette with military rites performed by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may consider memorial contributions in honor of Jim to the family to help with final expenses. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.