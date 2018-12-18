James Hicks, Sr. (1939-2018)

James L. Hicks, Sr., age 79, of Bryan, Ohio, died at 9:50 P.M. on Friday, December 14, 2018, at the Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance surrounded by his family, after a brief battle with cancer.

James was a 1958 graduate of Defiance High School and served in the United States Army from 1959-1962. He worked at Johns Mansville, Campbell’s Soup, General Motors and retired from Carpenter’s in Elkhart, Indiana. James was baptized at Eastland Baptist Church in Bryan, Ohio by Rev. Jack Smith. He enjoyed sitting on the deck at Hickory Acres Campground visiting with anyone who stopped by. James loved his Lord and was looking forward to being with Jesus.

James L. Hicks was born on December 10, 1939, the son of Kenneth T. and Jenniebell Hicks, who preceded him in death. Surviving are his siblings, Kenneth Jerry (Shirley) Hicks, of Ney, Judy Rex, of Bryan and Naples, Florida and Jody Bowden (Shannon Gibbs) of Bryan; children, Jimmy Hicks, of Virginia, John Hicks, of Bryan and Lisa (Al) Hughes, of Colorado Springs, Colorado and numerous nieces and nephews.

In accordance with James’ wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorials may be given in James’ memory to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice.

