James Johnson (1952-2018)

James L. Johnson, age 66, of Delta passed away on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Fulton County Health Center. James was born in Texas on October 21, 1952 to Walter H. & Thelma L. (Stover) Johnson.

He married Mary Heifner on September 13, 1986. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing drums, working with Pontiac GTO’s, especially the ’64 & ’65 models, was an avid Denver Broncos fan and a member of the Swanton Area Model Railroad Club. James was also a Volunteer Firefighter for Springfield Township being based out of Station #1.

Left to cherish his memory, is his loving wife of 32 years, Mary; sons, Tyler (Amber) & Nicholas Johnson; grandchildren, Anna; Emmaleigh and sisters, Robin (Rick) Amos and Holly Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Kenneth Charles Johnson and sister, Heather Burnell.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no public visitation or service. There will be a Celebration of life for James to be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel, Delta, Ohio.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider The Fulton County Special Olympics, 9306 Co. Rd. 14, Wauseon, Ohio 43567.

