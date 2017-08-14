James Kirsch (1955 – 2017)

James W. Kirsch, 62 years, of Sherwood, and formerly of Sturgis, Michigan, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2017 in the OSU James Wexler Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.

Jim was born January 25, 1955 in Decatur, Indiana, the son of the late Frederick and Mary Jane (Zinn) Kirsch.

He was a 1973 graduate of South Adams High School, Berne, Indiana. He attained his Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Vincennes University in 1977. He married Marlena “Lennie” Baker in August 18, 1979 in Ney, Ohio. Jim was employed by K-Mart working as an Assistant Manager and Manager in Bryan, Ohio, Wisconsin and Sturgis, Michigan, retiring in 2013 after 35 years of service. He was a member of the Ney United Methodist Church. Jim enjoyed fishing, golfing and just putz around the house. He loved Hawaii and had visited the island seven times. What he truly treasured was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving is his wife, Marlena “Lennie” Kirsch of Sherwood; two children, Christine (Scott) Rohrs of Sherwood and Michael (Krista) Kirsch also of Sherwood; four grandchildren, Megan and Caleb Rohrs, Brayden and Paxton Kirsch; one brother, Robert (Carol) Kirsch of Ligonier, Indiana and one sister, Carol Kirsch of Cape Coral, Florida.

Visitation for James W. Kirsch will be held Friday, August 18, 2017 from 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home-Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral services for Jim will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 19, 2017 in the Ney United Methodist Church, 145 Rice Street, Ney, Ohio with Rev. Dwight Bowers officiating. Interment will be private. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial donations be given to the Defiance County Relay for Life.

You can send your condolences or share your memories with the family by visiting Jim’s obituary page at www.oberlinturnbull.com