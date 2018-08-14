James Ramey (1953-2018)

James Douglas Ramey, age 65, of Bryan, Ohio, and formerly of Wabash, Indiana, passed away on Friday, July 27, 2018, at his home in Bryan.

Mr. Ramey was a graduate of Southwood High School in Wabash and had retired from CK Technologies in Montpelier, Ohio. He was active in masonic life as a member of Lafontaine Lodge #295 where he was a Past Master, was a member of the Mitzpah Shrine in Fort Wayne, Indiana, a member of the Scottish Rite and was a 33̊ Mason. He was also a member of Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233 and the Eagle Riders.

He enjoyed playing golf and the challenge of playing at different venues, and also watching NASCAR which for many years took him to the Brickyard 400 where he had a reserved seat behind pit row position 3. A longtime hobby of photography produced box after box of photos some over forty years old and he also enjoyed looking at and photographing models from the annual North American Model Engineering Society exposition in Detroit. Jim also had an affinity for wines, and loved visiting wineries and trying new wines especially at the winery in PawPaw, Michigan which was one of his favorites.

James Douglas Ramey was born on January 9, 1953, in Grundy, Virginia, the son of James G. and Carmie (Hilton) Ramey.

He is survived by one sister, Sue Ramey (Ben) Metzger, and one brother, Robert (Tammy) Ramey, both of Columbia City, Indiana; his step mother, Bonnie Ramey, of Wabash; and a step sister, Linda (Robert) Sopher, of Wabash. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Service arrangements are pending with Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

Memorials are requested to a Masonic Charity of the donor’s choice.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.