James Smith (1981-2018)

James A. Smith, age 36, of Pioneer, Ohio, passed away at on Sunday, June 24, 2018, at his home from natural causes.

James was a diesel technician for Meyer Brothers Trucking in Pioneer and had previously worked at Maneval’s in Bryan and Hornish Brothers Trucking in Defiance. He was a 2001graduate of Watersmeet (Michigan) High School and a 2004 graduate of the University of Northwest Ohio. James also served in the Ohio Army National Guard as a Combat Engineer from 2000-2006. While in the National Guard, he served two tours of active duty in Kuwait and Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

James A. Smith was born on October 30, 1981, in Watersmeet, Michigan. He married Lori A. Hough on November 21, 2008 in West Unity, Ohio, and she survives.

James is also survived by his children, Anthony and Caydin Smith, both of Defiance, Ohio and Tori Smith, of Bryan; a sister, Amber Smith, of Kingman, Arizona; a brother, Curtis Olexa, of Iron River, Michigan and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Melissa Doleshal; grandparents, Bob & Peggy Doleshal and an uncle, Joe Doleshal.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 30, 2018, from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will follow at 2:00 P.M. in the funeral home, with Pastor Roger Blough officiating.

Memorials are requested to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.

