James Van Curen Sr. (1938 – 2018)

James R. Van Curen, Sr. has left this world, but his memories remain.

Jim could fix any electrical appliance and grow a garden like no other. Most of all, he was a very proud grandparent.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 58 years, Julie; a son, James R. (Rose) Van Curen Jr. and two grandchildren, Zachary and Isabella Van Curen.

Visitation for Jim will be held on Monday, January 8, 2018 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 230 East Elm Street, Sherwood. Private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Isidore Catholic Church – Delaware Bend with Father Robert Kill officiating. Private interment will be made in the church cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Northwest Ohio, 2508 North Reynolds Road, Toledo, Ohio 43615.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com