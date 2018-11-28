Jane Brawley (1926-2018)

Jane L. Brawley, 92, of Fayette, died Sunday, November 25, 2018, at Genesis Healthcare – Bryan Center in Bryan, OH. She was born January 8, 1926, in Hillsdale County, MI, the daughter of the late Leo and Phila (Perry) Ford.

Jane was a 1944 graduate of Gorham-Fayette High School and a lifelong Fayette resident. She married Welburn “Jug” Brawley Jr. on April 21, 1946, and he preceded her in death on July 1, 2013.

Jane was a member of the the Fayette Christian Church-Disciples of Christ in Fayette. She enjoyed doll collecting and antiquing, and was skilled at crocheting, sewing, and painting on China. Her most cherished pastime was spending time with her beloved family at the cottage at Round Lake in Manitou Beach, MI.

Surviving are a son, Judd (Evangelina) Brawley of Archbold, OH; a daughter, Janis (Tom) Morr of Bryan; three grandchildren, Tamara (Paul) Miller, Jim (Terri) Morr, and Andy (Laura) Morr; and seven great-grandchildren, Ian, Evan, Alex, Margo, Tara, Mason, and Lily. In addition to her parents and husband, Jane was preceded in death by her sister, Nona Shopmyer, and a grandson at birth, Weston Morr.

The family will receive friends for a visitation on Friday, November 30, 2018, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home in Fayette. A funeral service for Jane will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Gene Sugg officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette.

Memorial contributions in honor of Jane are suggested to the Fayette Christian Church-Disciples of Christ, Fayette Fire Department, or the Alzheimer’s Association. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.

