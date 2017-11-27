Jane Ellerbusch (1957 – 2017)

Jane E. (Houk) Ellerbusch, 60, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on Monday, November 13, 2017.

She was born on September 2, 1957, in Montpelier, Ohio, The daughter of Paul and Virginia (Kuehn) Houk. She graduated from North Central High School, Pioneer, Ohio in 1975. Jane married Randy Ellerbusch on March 9, 1974 and he preceded her in death in 2001.

Jane is survived by a daughter, Heather Ellerbusch of Cincinnati, Ohio and a son, Elijah (Laura Mahany) Ellerbusch of Knoxville, Tennessee, Three grandchildren: Madison West, Mason West, and Nicolaus Ellerbusch. She is also survived by three sisters: Marsha (Gary) Seibert, Sherwood, OH, Karen (Bill Gilbert) Houk, Cincinnati, OH and Sharon (Dave) Deetz, Montpellier, OH and a Brother-in-law, Ted Ross, Toledo, OH and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Randy, parents, Paul and Virgina Houk, grandparents, Emil and Edna Kuehn and Arnold and Nellie Houk and Sister, Lorraine Ross.

Memorial contributions may be given for her children in care of Heather Ellerbusch.