Janet Jackson (1941-2019)

Janet E. Jackson, age 77, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away at 10:20 A.M. on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Jackson was a graduate of Wauseon High School and had been employed by Spangler Candy Company and Custom Cleaners in Bryan and would later retire from Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan after twenty-seven years of service.

She was devoted to her Catholic faith as a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Bryan, where she was a Eucharistic minister and Christopher and was active in bringing new members into the Church and teaching in the RCIA program. She also was a faithful supporter of her husband’s role as deacon in the Church.

In the community she helped deliver meals and helped care for an elderly friend for many years. Janet was known for her kindness and compassion. She loved to laugh and share her faith with her family and friends, but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Janet E. Jackson was born on May 11, 1941, in Wauseon, Ohio, the daughter of Lawrence and Alma (Dominique) Lillich. She married her husband of fifty-seven years, Dennis C. Jackson, on June 3, 1961, at St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon and he survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband are their children, Dawn (Brad) Ross, of Scottsdale, Arizona, David (Debby) Jackson, of Delton, Michigan, Diane (Bruce) Blake, of Whitehouse, Ohio, Dean (Stacey) Jackson, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Dana (Jeff) Vinson, of Hamilton, Indiana, and Debbie (Daniel) Vermillion, of Edgerton, Ohio; nineteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters, June Weber Patterson, of Wauseon, and Joyce (Jim) Hageman, of Defiance, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, one grandson, Gage Jackson, and one sister, Judy Klophenstein.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 21, 2019, from 2:00-7:00 P.M. with a scripture service at 7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Recitation of the rosary will follow the scripture service. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 22, 2019, at 10:30 A.M. at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Reverend David Tscherne officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

Memorials are requested to St. Patrick Catholic Church Building Fund, Community Health Professionals Home Health and Hospice Care or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Community Health Professionals Hospice for their kind and compassionate care during Janet’s illness.

