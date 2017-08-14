Janice Burkhart (1942 – 2017)

Janice Kay Burkhart, 75, of Montpelier passed away early Sunday morning at Evergreen Manor Nursing Home in Montpelier.

She was born on June 10, 1942 in Montpelier to R.T. and Thoris Kay (Culbertson) Pressler. Janice graduated from Montpelier High School in 1960. She married Donald S. Burkhart in Angola, Indiana in 1980 and he preceded her in death in November 1997.

Janice attended a Lutheran Church and the Montpelier Senior Center. For many years she worked as a cashier at various stores in Montpelier.

Janice is survived by her son Terry L. Pressler of Monroe, Michigan; two grandchildren Cody Pressler and Alyse Pfeiffer; four great grandchildren; and one sister Sandra Brigle of Pioneer.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Donald.

A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to the Montpelier Senior Center. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.