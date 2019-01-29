Janice Huber (1924-2019)

Janice Jean Huber, 94, of Crossville, Tennessee, passed away on January 27, 2019. Janice was born in Melbourne, Ohio to Charles and Gertrude Spangler on September 25, 1924. She went to school in Bryan, Ohio. She married Ralph Huber on December 10, 1944, eventually moving to Washington, Indiana where she was active in the community for a number of years.

They moved again to Effingham, Illinois where she managed a home life for her family while working at Tractor Supply Company and later for Hallmark Cards. Following her husband’s death in 1981, she moved to North Richland Hills, in the Fort Worth, Texas area. In 2015 she moved to Tennessee to be near family members.

Janice was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Fredrick Huber, her parents, two brothers and six sisters. Janice is survived by daughter Debra and her husband James Barnard, son Dan and wife Donna Huber, sister Mary Lykins, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on February 1, 2019 at Thompson-Geesey Funeral Home on Empire Street in Montpelier with Pastor Justin McCall to officiate. A time to receive friends will be from 10 am until the time of the service. Janice will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to a charity of your choice.

