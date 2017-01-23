Janice M. Hendricks (1935 – 2017)

Janice M. Hendricks, 81, of Pioneer passed away Saturday evening at her home. She was born on August 18, 1935 in West Jefferson, Ohio to Otis and Thelma (Wright) Mercer. Janice graduated from Montpelier High School in 1953. On April 28, 1953, she married Robert “Jess” B. Hendricks and he preceded her in death June 8, 2004. Janice was a homemaker. She enjoyed attending North Central sporting events and spending time with her family.

Janice is survived by two sons, Homer L. (Sherri) Hendricks of Pioneer and Terry W. (Cris) Hendricks of Camden, Michigan; three grandchildren, Homer (Abby) Hendricks of West Unity, Shawn (Renae) Hendricks of Alvordton, and Kelsey (Devin) Shaffer of Lambertville, Michigan; seven great grandchildren, Lauren Garrett, Jay Garrett, Jazmine Hendricks, Dominick Hendricks, Jess Hendricks, Addy Hendricks, and Ruby Hendricks; siblings Jerald (Donna) Mercer of Edon, Larry (Rita) Mercer of Montpelier, Lynette (Marvin) Bernath of Pioneer, Nadene Wilcox of Montpelier, and Delores Wiyrick of Mt. Grand, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jess, grandson Nickolas Hendricks, brothers Otis Mercer, Jr. and Wilbur Mercer, and sister Nancy Allomong.

Visitation for Janice will be on Tuesday, January 24th from 2-8pm at the Thompson-Geesey Funeral Home on Empire Street in Montpelier. Services will be on Wednesday at 11am at the First Presbyterian Church in Montpelier with Reverend David Tilly to officiate. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer.

Memorial contributions may be given to NC Athletic Boosters or NC Community Scholarship Fund. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com