Jarmon Hits Walk-Off Single, Fort Wayne Beats Dayton 5-4

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Hunter Jarmon hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Fort Wayne TinCaps beat the Dayton Dragons 5-4 on Thursday.

Jalen Washington scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

Earlier in the inning, Kelvin Melean hit a sacrifice, scoring Aldemar Burgos to tie the game 4-4.

The Dragons took a 4-3 lead in the top of the eighth when Reshard Munroe scored on a wild pitch as part of a three-run inning.

Dylan Coleman (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Dauri Moreta (1-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Munroe tripled and singled for the Dragons.

This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com

