Jason Tonjes (1986 – 2017)

Jason Mark Tonjes, 30 years, of Sherwood, passed away suddenly on Friday, May 12, 2017 in his residence, after a battle with mental illness.

Jason was born September 14, 1986 in Bryan, the son of Mark and Christine (Culp) Tonjes.

Surviving are his parents, Mark and Christine Tonjes of Sherwood; one sister, Sarah Castor of Hamilton, Ontario, Canada and one niece, Gaberia Hazell.

There will be no visitation or services. Private burial was made in Sherwood Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Sherwood.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the family to help with expenses.

