Jeannette K. Robinson (1943-2018)

Jeannette K. Robinson, age 74, of Delta, passed away Saturday morning, April 7, 2018, at CHP – Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice.

Jeanette was born in Fremont, Ohio on August 14, 1943, the daughter of Earl and Beverly (Biniker) Ickes. She married Walter DeBruin of Holgate, and he survives. Later she married Michael Robinson of Delta, and he also survives.

Other survivors include her children; Sherri (Donald) Ward of Montpelier and Patti (Steve) Isch of Kentucky; grandchildren, James DeBruin, Patrick Ward and Melissa Ward of Montpelier; great-grandchildren, Zyi Ward, Serenity Ward, Macey Ward, and coming soon, Jace Ward, Liam DeBruin, Addison Debruin, brother, Bud Ickes of Kansas, Ohio; and sisters, Betty Conoly and Charlotte “Nan” Heath. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Richard Ickes, infant brother, Bobby Ickes, and infant sister, Pamela Ickes.

Visitation and time of sharing will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at the Grisier-Weigel Funeral Home in Delta. Memorial contributions may be given to the benevolence of the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.deltafh.com.

