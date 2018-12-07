Jeffrey Mathews (1966-2018)

Jeffrey M. Mathews, age 52, of Toledo, passed away Thursday morning, December 6, 2018 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee.

He was born in Muncie, IN on October 11, 1966 to the Michael E. Mathews and Carole (Troesken) Mathews and they survive. Jeff graduated from West Jefferson High School in 1984. On May 27, 1989 he married Lydia K. Hatcher.

Most recently Jeff was a plant manager for Bunting Bearings in Delta. Prior to that he served as a telecommunications specialist with Harris Caprock Corp. and MCN Cruiselines in Florida. Jeff had a passion for cooking, making gourmet meals and fishinhg. Most of all he loved his family and spending quality time with them.

Along with Lydia, his wife of 29 years, he is survived by his parents; children, Jason (Hannah) Rogers of Delta and Andy (Taylor) Rogers of Napoleon; sister, Jennifer (Oscar) Roark of Florida; grandchildren, Claire, Edith, Lucy, Magdalene, Hugh, Dawsyn, Andrew II and Emersyn Rogers; nieces and nephews, Duane Garner, Carrie Catlin, LeAnna Rogers, Justin Mikels, Stephanie Tabares and Stephen Roark.

Friends will be received from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Monday, December 10, 2018 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. A funeral service honoring Jeff will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at Calvary Baptist Temple, 413 Main St. in Delta. Pastor Duane K. Garner will be officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

Memorial contributions may be given to a charity of the donor’s choice in Jeff’s memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.

We will miss Jeff, Husband, Dad, son, brother and grandpa. His hope and our hope can only be to look too the Lord Jesus Christ. Born a sinner in 1966 he needed a savior.

Psalm 51:5 Behold, I was shapen in iniquity; and in sin did my mother conceive me.

At the age of 7 looking down at his pastors shoes his heart was looking up.

John 3:14 And as Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness, even so must the Son of man be lifted up: That whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have eternal life.

With words between him and the Lord, Jeff spoke on that day.

Romans 10:9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.

Marvelous grace of our loving Lord,

Grace that exceeds our sin and our guilt!

Yonder on Calvary’s mount outpoured,

There where the blood of the Lamb was spilled.

Refrain:

Grace, grace, God’s grace,

Grace that will pardon and cleanse within;

Grace, grace, God’s grace,

Grace that is greater than all our sin!

