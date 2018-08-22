Jennifer Nagel (1970-2018)

Jennifer K. Nagel, 48 years, of Bryan, passed away Monday, August 20, 2018 in her residence. Jennifer was born March 23, 1970 in Montpelier, Ohio the daughter of Martin Nagel and Sandra Tressler.

She had worked a variety of jobs, but they all included her being surrounded by people. She never met a stranger. She attended church at the Bryan First Assembly of God. Jennifer was very friendly, always meeting new people. She loved her grandchildren and spent all the time she could with them.



Surviving are her four children, Ashley (James) Sigley, Alyssa Nagel, Sierra (Matt) Goad and Mickey (Brittany) Nagel all of Bryan; 11 grandchildren, Madison, Hailee, JJ, Desmond, Trinity, Sophie, Rileigh, Alysha, Ariana, Rozzalynne and Zeelia; companion, Tim Baker; mother, Sandra Church of Bryan; father, Martin Nagel of Wauseon; two brothers, Todd Nagel and John Nagel, both of Bryan. She was preceded in death by her aunt, Teresa O’Neil and uncle, Paul Nagel.



Memorial services for Jennifer K. Nagel will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 24, 2018 in the First Assembly of God Church, 1105 Alpine Drive, Bryan. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the family.



Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

