Jeremy Snyder (1979-2018)

Jeremy Shawn Snyder, age 39, of Wauseon, passed away Thursday, December 6, 2018, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. Jeremy had worked for Sauder Woodworking in Archbold.

He was born in Jacksonville, Florida on September 13, 1979, the son of Bill and Kristi (Mobley) Bowser. He was very active in the gaming community online.

Surviving is his daughter, Missy Snyder of Toledo; parents, Bill and Kristi Bowser of Wauseon; three brothers, Kendall Snyder of Florida, Willy Bowser of Sylvania, Robert Bowser of Oklahoma; and special aunt, Kelly Mobley of Toledo.

In accordance with Jeremy’s wishes there will be no funeral services or visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 800 S. Detroit Ave, Toledo,Ohio 43609, or the Fulton County Humane Society.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 800 S. Detroit Ave, Toledo,Ohio 43609, or the Fulton County Humane Society.

