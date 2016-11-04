Jerry Matheny (1937 – 2016)

Jerry Matheny passed away on November 3rd 2016, surrounded by loved ones and is now enjoying eternal life in heaven free from the debilitating pain that he has suffered for the past few years. Jerry was born on August 24, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan to Margaret and Ken Beedon. In 1940 Jerry moved to Stryker and was adopted by his maternal grandparents Dorsey and Margaret Matheny. He graduated from Stryker High School in 1955.

Jerry always had a passion for assisting others. He demonstrated this through his entire life by his actions. Jerry’s priorities in his life were God, family and community. He was a long time member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon, where he and Sandy were married on March 13th 1959. Together they raised three sons. Marc, Scott and Chris. All three sons were encouraged to follow in his footsteps of God, family and community.

Jerry came to Wauseon in 1959 to start his family with Sandy. He started Jerry’s Floor Covering In 1962, originally located on Fulton Street. In 1968 Jerry and Sandy moved their home and business to Shoop Avenue where they continued their floor covering business and expanded their business to Jerry’s Floor Covering and Floor Cleaning. Jerry’s many years in the flooring business had taught him that many people would like to be able to work on their home, cars and businesses but did not own the proper tools to completed their jobs. His vision to open a business to rent the proper tools to people became a reality in 1976 when he and Sandy expanded once again and opened up Jerry’s Tool Rental on Shoop Avenue. The business flourished and allowed Jerry and Sandy to retire from the physically demanding flooring and janitorial business. They kept Jerry’s Tool Rental open until 1986 when they sold it due to Jerry’s health. Later that year Jerry supported Sandy’s life long dream of opening a book store. They opened Books Brass and Candles in 1989 originally on Shoop avenue. In 1992 Jerry and Sandy relocated their business Books Brass and Candles to downtown Wauseon on Fulton Street. Jerry had come back to the down town area that he originally started his business 40 years earlier. Jerry and Sandy sold the business and retired in 2005.

One of Jerry’s most proud and fulfilling roles as a civic leader was during his time as Mayor of Wauseon. Jerry was Mayor from 1992-2004. He devoted 100% of his time and efforts to the city of Wauseon. He spent countless hours tending to all matters of running the city. His key accomplishment was when the city of Wauseon and the city of Napoleon agreed to share a water line from the Maumee River which helped alleviate the pressure and reliance of the city on the Wauseon Reservoir. This allowed the residents of Wauseon to always have a source of clean drinking water and it also allowed the city of Wauseon to attract new business to the area especially those businesses that had large water demands. To this day many people in Wauseon still would address him as Mr Mayor, a well deserved and well earned title. He loved Wauseon and always wanted only the best for his adopted city.

Jerry also sat on Wauseon City Council from 1980-1986. In 2013 Jerry was awarded the Citizen of the Year from the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce. Jerry also actively participated in the Wauseon Rotary Club from 1991-2008. Jerry was a Boy Scout leader to Troop 90 in Wauseon from 1972-1981. He was also a Little League coach for all three boys as they grew up. Jerry and Sandy also believed in giving outside their community and twice went to Iowa to help the people of Hamburg, Iowa rebuild their community after the devastating floods of the summer of 1993.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Sandy, his three sons Marc (Wauseon), Scott (Huron), Chris and Gretchen (Sylvania). He was a loving Grandfather to Jeremy and Amanda Matheny (Sandusky) Bailey and Zach Daughtery (Connersville, Indiana), Tess and Eric Brown (Columbus) and Nate and Gabbi Matheny (Sylvania). He was the proud Great Grandfather to Myelle and Aria Matheny (Sandusky) and Logan and soon to be new baby girl Daughetry (Connersville, Indiana).

Visitation will be at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, 219 S. Fulton Street in Wauseon from 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Sunday November 6, 2016. Funeral services will be held on Monday November 7, 2016 at 11:00 am at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon with a private family only internment be held prior at Wauseon Union Cemetery.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers all memorials be given to the Wauseon Fire Department or Promedica Flower Hospital Hospice.