Jesse Jackson Meeting With Toledo GM Workers About Racist Threats

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson says General Motors should sit down with its workers in Ohio who say they’ve been facing ongoing racial harassment, including finding nooses inside the plant.

Jackson visited Toledo on Tuesday to talk with the workers and community leaders.

A group of GM workers have filed a pair of lawsuits against the automaker, saying the company hasn’t done enough to stop the harassment at its Toledo transmission plant.

GM says it’s taking the matter seriously and has taken several steps to address harassment at the plant and is continuing to investigate.

Workers in one of the lawsuits say the racist taunts and graffiti goes back several years.

Jackson says one step the company could make right away is to add more security cameras and guards.

