Jewell Swalley (1957 – 2017)

Jewell “Judy” A. Swalley, age 60, of West Unity, Ohio passed away Tuesday, October 17, 2017 after fighting a long battle with cancer.

Jewell was born August 28, 1957 in Webster Springs, West Virginia to Willie and Lorraine (Carpenter) Spencer and they survive. Jewell graduated from Archbold High School in 1975.

Survivors include her father, Willie Spencer of West Unity, OH, her mother, Lorraine and Loy Simmons of West Virginia. Her husband, Terry L. Swalley, her sons, Jeremy (Vanessa) Swalley, of Hallsville, Tx, Terry Allan “T.J.” (Stephanie) Swalley, of San Antonio, Tx; her sisters, Becky Clark, of Morgan Town, W.V.; Nikki Spencer, of West Unity, OH, and a brother, Rusty Spencer, of Trinity, NC. Half-sister, Linda (Jackie) Cochran, of Webster Springs, WV. Grandchildren, Jeremy Jr., Jett, Levi, Marissa, Tiffany, Erin Swalley. Annabella Daniels and Samuel Majors. Brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws. Many nieces and nephews.

Judy is preceded in death by her grandparents.

There will be a private family service at a later date. Those who wish to show an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the family or CHP Hospice, Bryan, Ohio.

Arrangements entrusted to Grisier Funeral Home, Stryker, Ohio. Online condolences at www.grisierfh.com.