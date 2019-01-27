Joan Bauer (1931-2019)

Joan M. (Hallett) Bauer, age 87, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 25, 2019 at Hillside Country Living near Bryan. Mrs. Bauer was a 1949 graduate of Lyons High School and retired on May 31, 1996 from the Bryan Medical Group.

Joan was a member of the First Church of Christ. She was also a member of the Women of the Moose #618, a life member of the C.H.W.C. Hospital Auxiliary and was a Hospice volunteer. She was well known for making the stuffing for the Community Thanksgiving dinner and making 1,400 decorated Christmas cookies for family and friends. She was an avid supporter of all her grandchildren’s sporting events.

Joan Maxine (Hallett) Bauer was born on May 31, 1931, in Fulton County, Ohio, the daughter of Clare and Dortha (Shumaker) Rowland. She married Arden J. Hallett in Lyons in 1951 and he preceded her in death in 1986. She married Richard D. Bauer on March 11, 2006 and he preceded her in death in 2017

Joan is also survived by her children, Donald (Sue) Hallett, of Bryan, Terry (Deb) Hallett, of Angola, Indiana, Jody (Mike) Strahle, of Bryan and Dortha “Dottie” (Dan) Yahraus, of Bryan; step-children, Terry (Terry) Morr, of Fayette, Tom (Janis) Morr, of Bryan, Bonnie Verhoff, of Sardis, Alabama, Manda Mack, of Bryan; grandchildren, Amy (Ben) Dominique, Erin (Jason) Beals, Linsi (Jon) List, Michael Strahle, Sarah (Eric) Hahn, Beth (Terence) Clingaman, Andrea (Kory Gienger) Yahraus, Jami Hallett, Tim (Beth) Morr, Jim (Terri) Morr, Andy (Laura) Morr, Jennifer (Will) Roberts, Josh (Jessica) Verhoff, Jason Mack, Kelly (Mike) Mulligan; great grandchildren, Dylan, Carter and Taylor Dominique; Taeo and Zoei List; Vera and Merit Hahn; Claire Clingaman; Ian, Evan, Margo, Alex and Tara Morr; William and Taylor Roberts; Jordan Mack; Kennedy Morr; Hudson, Hayes and Hadley Verhoff; sisters, Helen Peebles, of Lyons, Jeanette Fleck, of Marysville and Kathy (Dan) Damiano, of Dublin and several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents; first husband, Arden; second husband, Richard; sisters, Wilma (Albert) Hinkle and Louise (Robert) Smith; brothers-in-law, Harold Peebles and William Fleck and stepson-in-law, Doug Mack.

Visitation for Joan will be held on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio and from 10:00-11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, prior to the funeral service. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at the First Church of Christ with Pastor Larry Snavely officiating. Joan will be buried at Lyons Cemetery in a private ceremony.

Memorials are requested to Bryan First Church of Christ or Lyons Church of Christ Friendship Hall.

