Joan Whitis (1945 – 2017)

Joan Elizabeth (Keck) Whitis, 89, of Alvordton passed away Tuesday afternoon, November 7, 2017 at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born on September 6, 1928 in Millcreek Township, Williams County, Ohio to Ray E. and Claudine L. (Hershiser) Keck.

Joan attended school in Alvordton and completed her high school education at Pioneer High School, graduating in 1946.

On March 3, 1950 she married Robert Coe Whitis and he preceded her in death on January 23, 1999. Joan lived on the family farm from 1955-2016, and most recently was a resident at the Village Hillside Country Living.

Joan was a member of the Pioneer United Methodist Church and was previously active in the Alvordton UM Women’s Group. She was a homemaker and worked at Hadleys-Dancers Department Store in Pioneer and the Montpelier Hospital in the Dietary Department. Joan was an election official for Madison Township for many years. She was an avid reader and member of the Pioneer Branch Library Book Club. She was a huge Buckeye fan and enjoyed watching OSU Football games. Her greatest pleasure was being a mother and grandmother, and spending time with those she loved.

She is survived by her three children, John (Carol) Whitis of Alvordton, Sue J. Whitis of Alvordton, and Andrew Whitis of Findlay; and two sisters, Constance Shinabarger of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Dr. Judith Keck of Crawfordville, Florida; two sisters-in-law Donna Keck of Alvordton and Leona Whitis of Pioneer; and many nieces and nephews.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert, granddaughters Kiley Whitis and Stefanie Kay Whitis and brother Joseph Keck.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, November 14th at 11am at the Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette, Ohio. A memorial service for Joan will follow the graveside servie at 12pm at the Pioneer United Methodist Church with Reverend Ruth Solo to officiate. A luncheon will follow in the church Fellowship Room. Memorial contributions may be made to Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, Williams County Public Library – Pioneer Branch or to the Pioneer United Methodist Church. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.