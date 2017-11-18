Joan Ziegler (1930 – 2017)

Joan Marie (Marzolf) Ziegler, 87, of St. Pete Beach, FL, formerly of Maumee and Fayette, OH, died Sunday, November 12, 2017, at Largo Medical Center in Largo, FL.

Born September 11, 1930, in Fulton County, OH, she was the daughter of Charles and Reah (Acker) Marzolf.

Joan grew up in Fayette, OH and graduated from Gorham-Fayette High School in 1948. On August 1, 1948, she married George D Ziegler and after 61 years of marriage, he preceded her in death in 2009, Joan was a homemaker and business partner with her husband. The couple owned and operated a construction business in Fayette, and later a mobile home park in Thonotosassa Florida. In retirement, they split time between Maumee Ohio and St. Pete Beach Florida. Joan’s true passion was spending time with her family and caring for them. She was known to her family as a great cook and especially for her cinnamon rolls, a craft she passed down to younger generations. Joan was a skilled artist, and dog lover, and also worked as veterinary assistant in Morenci.

Surviving Joan are children Jolene (Walt) Rogers of Peachtree City GA, Mike (Kathy) Ziegler of Maumee Ohio and Holly Ziegler of St. Petersburg Florida. Also surviving are grandchildren Chris (Laura) Rogers, Reah (Mattieu) Masquelet, Wesley Rogers, Matt (Emily) Ziegler, Ryan Ziegler, and Abby Ziegler. “GiGi” is also survived by great grandchildren CJ, Addison, Samantha, Kora, Ava, Claire, Norah and her beloved dog Annie. In addition to her husband and parents, Joan was preceded in death by sisters Ilva Donahoe, Mavis DeWulf and Wanda Davis. Joan was a member of First Congregational Church in Toledo Ohio, and Pass-A-Grille Community Church in St. Pete Beach Florida.

A funeral service for Joan will be held Saturday, November 18, 2017, at Noon at the Fayette Christian Church-Disciples with Pastor Larry Vriezelaar officiating. Burial next to her beloved husband will follow in the Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette. The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday for an hour preceding the service at the church, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are being handled by the Eagle Funeral Home in Fayette.

Memorial contributions in honor of Joan can be designated to SPCA Tampa Bay. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.