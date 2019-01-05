Jodi Adams (1952-2019)

Jodi C. Adams, 66, of Philo, went to be with the Lord at 10:03 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville.

She was born Feb. 20, 1952, in Fort Worth, Texas, a daughter of the late Lloyd Baldwin and Ruth Latta McCurdy. She began teaching in 1982 at the Word of Faith Christian Academy, Dallas, Texas, and later specialized in special education.

She taught for the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center working at Stryker Local Schools for 13 years and in the Independence Education Center for four years. Jodi loved working with all children, whether it be in the church, in the schools, or her own children, grandchildren or great-grandchildren. Being a minister’s wife for 33 years, she enjoyed traveling and saw many things while doing so.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years, James Adams, whom she married March 28, 1985; children, Angela (Drew) Pearson, Angie (Steve) Hair, Jamie Adams, Jeff Adams, Jason Adams and Lisa (Brent) Harper; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Doug (Robbie) Baldwin and Wayne Lynn Jr.; and four sisters, Marcia (John) Ness, Diana (Glen) Davis, and twin sisters, Cindy Lynn and Lindy (Dennis) Bruns.

Friends and family may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019 at the Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home, 1271 Blue Ave., Zanesville and one hour prior to funeral services to be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at Faith Christian Center, 4200 Boggs Road, Zanesville, with Bishop Keith Conard, President ABEA and Dr. Don Wolf officiating. She will be laid to rest at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Stovertown.

